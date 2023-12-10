Left Menu

"Career suicide": Adele on what people thought getting pregnant at height of her success

Adele said that getting pregnant while at the height of her career was considered "career suicide" by many.

"Career suicide": Adele on what people thought getting pregnant at height of her success
Singer Adele opened out about becoming a mother at the peak of her career, applauding herself for overcoming what she calls "career suicide," reported People. Adele said that getting pregnant while at the height of her career was considered "career suicide" by many.

The Grammy winner, 35, was honoured with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles. During her address, she remembered realising she was pregnant with her son Angelo, now 11 when she was at the height of her fame. Getting pregnant amid that, Adele said, "to many would be -- and was considered -- career suicide." However, she saw herself as "always one to go against the grain."

"I could only call it pandemonium 'cause that's how it felt to me," she said, looking back on what she noted felt like a sudden success with her chart-topping sophomore album. "Overnight, it was like I was famous. It was the strangest, most surreal experience of my life 'til to this day," said the Grammy winner. She said, "It was the strangest, most surreal experience of my life still, to this day". However, she said she chose to reject the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful.

She said, "I got away with it." Adele said that motherhood will always be her priority and is the reason she's only had four albums. She said, "My son is 11 years old. At the height of 21 (album) I could only call it pandemonium". "It was there and then that I chose to reject the scarcity of success and the idea that you have to be constantly relevant to be successful," she shared. "And that perhaps, just maybe, I could be a hit both on and off the stage."

However, things worked for Adele. "You'll never guess what?" I got away with it," she told the star-studded crowd at the event, including fellow Brit Helen Mirren, who presented Adele with the honour. According to People, Adele concluded by praising "all the sacrifices that women before me have made," that enabled her success, saying she wouldn't have been able to do both had it not been for them.

"It's because of them that I have every right to be the boss at work and the boss at home. So thank you," she said. The singer looked stunning in a navy blue pinstripe suit and white pointed shoes for the occasion. She accessorised with gold jewellery and wore her blonde hair in loose waves, reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

