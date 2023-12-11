Left Menu

DMDK founder, actor Vijayakanth gets discharged from hospital

Popular Tamil actor turned politician Vijayakanth was admitted to the hospital in Chennai on November 18, after complaining about a cough, cold and sore throat.

DMDK Founder Vijayakanth (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder and actor Vijayakanth has been discharged from the hospital after being fully recovered. The DMDK said this in an official statement on Monday, "We are happy to inform everyone that DMDK President Vijayakanth is fully recovered and has been discharged from the hospital today morning (11.12.2023) and he has returned home."

Vijayakanth was recently admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai. Recently, the hospital's official statement regarding Vijayakanth's health shocked his fans and followers as it stated that his health condition has shown mild deterioration requiring a small amount of pulmonary support.

Reportedly, he was admitted to the hospital in Chennai on November 18, after complaining about a cough, cold and sore throat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

