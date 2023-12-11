Left Menu

"Are you for real": Riddhima Kapoor lauds brother Ranbir Kapoor's performance in 'Animal'

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 11:12 IST
Ranbir, Riddhima, Neetu Kapoor, Animal poster (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has lauded his performance in the recently released action thriller film 'Animal'. On Sunday night, Riddhima took to her Instagram, and wrote on her stories, "Rans! You incredibly crazy talented human. Are you for real! Acred it & how! I am speechless! Oof! What a movie! #animalfever #animal (multiple star emojis)"

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Recently Telugu star Allu Arjun also lauded the 'Barfi' actor's performance and wrote on X, "#RanbirKapoor ji just took Indian cinema performances to a whole new level. Very Inspiring. I am truly in loss of words to explain the magic you've created. My deep Respects to the highest level."

'Animal' has entered Rs 300 crore club in just 1 week of its release. 'Animal' emerged to be Ranbir's career biggest opener.

'Animal' also stars Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father. The 3 hour-21-minute-long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ranbir has still not announced his next project. (ANI)

