Prithviraj Sukumaran completes dubbing for 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire'

Anbarivu is credited for stunts and Ravi Basrur for music.Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire will hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khans Dunki.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 11:58 IST
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has completed dubbing for filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming action-adventure movie ''Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire''.

Headlined by Prabhas, the movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films and is the first part of the pan-India film series.

In a post on Instagram, Sukumaran revealed that he dubbed for his character Varadha in five languages.

''#Salaar Final dubbing corrections done. I have had the privilege of lending my own voice for all my characters across various languages I’ve worked in over the years. I have even dubbed for some of my characters in multiple languages.

''But to be dubbing for the same character, in the same film in 5 different languages is a first for me. Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and of course Malayalam. And what a film to do it for! Deva and Varadha will meet you in theatres across the world on the 22nd of December 2023,'' the 41-year-old actor wrote.

According to the story description from Hombale Films, “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” is an “extraordinary tale of rebellion filled with power-packed action and impactful music.” Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram round out the cast of the film. Anbarivu is credited for stunts and Ravi Basrur for music.

“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” will hit the screens in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22, a day after Shah Rukh Khan’s “Dunki”.

