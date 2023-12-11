Archies musical supporter Kavya Jones' song No 11 on Radio

Award-winning Singer-Performer Kavya Jones, recently featured in The Rolling Stones for her saccharine pop song Oo Oo Mere Dil Mein Tu dedicated her song to the live-action musical, The Archies amid the nepotism constroversy. Said that the film inspired her to create the song and now the millenials seem to have caught on! Kavya Jones' song has not just entered straight at no 11 in the Top 20 Songs played on Radio, it has beaten Archies 3 new songs one being the title track of the movie! If you recall, Kavya had boldly seconded filmmaker Zoya Akhtar who spoke out for equitable representation of the cast of The Archies.

Kavya Jones had stressed on how the film was always meant to be an equitable opportunity film but it is netizens who have lapped up celeb kids. Kavya's video juxtaposed small-town teens with the sobo character essayed by her and focused on the transformation of the six girls.

The inspiration, Kavya had revealed, was from The Archies trailer, Dot (Aditi), Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda, who are an amazing cast that represent today's youth.

Kavya's song incidentally has 7 girls, six from.the heart of hinterlands, while I represent the urban chic singer. The teeny bopper fantasy number has earned Kavya, an article in the prestigious Rolling Stones magazine. And now has beaten her inspiration on the charts with effortless ease.

