Left Menu

Prime Video unveils new Telugu show 'Vyooham'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 14:36 IST
Prime Video unveils new Telugu show 'Vyooham'
  • Country:
  • India

Streaming service Prime Video on Monday announced its new Telugu original series, titled ''Vyooham''.

Directed by Sashikanth Srivaishnav Peesapati, the show is an investigative crime thriller, headlined by actor Sai Sushanth Reddy and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda under the banner of Annapurna Studios.

''Vyooham'' will premiere on the streaming service's platform on Thursday, a press release by Prime Video said.

Co-starring Chaitanya Krishna, the series follows the story of a police officer.

''As he seeks justice, a complex array of suspects adds suspense, unveiling a mystery that challenges the officer and delves into his haunting past.

''With a captivating storyline and compelling performances, the series ensures a riveting experience, taking audiences through unexpected twists and turns,'' the official plotline read.

''Vyooham'' also features Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay, and Shashank Siddamsetty in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023