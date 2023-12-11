Left Menu

Man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor daughter; Guj govt told to pay Rs 4 lakh compensation

A special POCSO court here on Monday sentenced a 41-year-old man to imprisonment of 20 years for raping his 12-year-old daughter at their house in 2021.

Special judge JK Prajapati also ordered the government to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

''The court convicted and sentenced the man to a jail term of 20 years after considering the prosecution's argument and evidence,'' said public prosecutor Bharat Patni.

The man, who works as a casual labourer, had lured his daughter to the terrace of their house on June 28, 2021, and raped her. The incident was witnessed by his wife. The accused, however, apologised and requested her to not report the matter to police.

She approached the police, following which an FIR was registered at Narol police station under sections 376 (2)(F) (committing rape on a woman under twelve years of age), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and under provisions of the POCSO Act. A total of 18 witnesses were examined during the trial, Patni said.

