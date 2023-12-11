5 journalists from Northeast honoured with Kalyan Barooah journalism awards

Five journalists from the northeast part of India were on Monday honoured with the Kalyan Barooah journalism awards for their exceptional work that promoted and highlighted the under-reported region of the country.

The winners were Deepak Dewan for lifetime achievement, Ranju Dodum adjudged best electronic mediaperson, Partha Jyoti Borah best electronic mediaperson, Binod Tamang for video journalism and Gitika Talukdar for best photography. The winners of the award received a trophy, a citation and a cash prize.

Barooah, a Delhi-based journalist working for The Assam Tribune, and his wife Nilakshi Bhattacharyya died due to COVID-19 in 2021.

Handing over the awards in five categories, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said Barooah had his own conviction and commitment towards any issue related to the northeast.

''He always tried to help us with more value addition on different issues. This kind of ceremony is helping us not only by giving awards, but I do firmly believe that this is giving a special memory for Kalyan Barooah,'' Sonowal said.

Organised by 'My Home India', an NGO, and the North East Media Forum (NEMF), an organisation of journalists from the Northeast working in Delhi, the award ceremony coincided with the birth anniversary of Barooah. Recalling his interaction with Barooah, Sonowal said that he (Barooah) was keen to learn all the time.

''I remember the day -- July 12, 2005 -- when the final verdict on the repeal of the IMDT Act came. Barooah gave me the news about SC's verdict first. He has made contributions in taking my life to this stature.'' Hailing the activities of NEMF, Sonowal said the NEMF is now 30 years old. ''It has now developed into a different kind of dimension and has lots of actions. The NEMF should unite all parts of the country,'' he said.

''The northeast will play a major role in making India self-reliant by 2047. It's high time to get ourselves ready to achieve the target,'' Sonowal added.

