Left Menu

Alicia Keys serenades crowd at London train station

The 15-time Grammy award-winning musician performed four songs, including smash hit 'Empire State of Mind', 'If I Ain't Got You' and 'No One' at St Pancras International Station, which connects London with Europe. A large audience cheered Keys during the chorus and interludes of her solo performance as she also performed her recent release ‘Lifeline,’ from the soundtrack of the new musical feature film 'The Color Purple'.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 19:43 IST
Alicia Keys serenades crowd at London train station
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys delivered a surprise performance at one of London's main train stations on Monday, playing on a black piano once gifted to the building by Elton John. The 15-time Grammy award-winning musician performed four songs, including smash hit 'Empire State of Mind', 'If I Ain't Got You' and 'No One' at St Pancras International Station, which connects London with Europe.

A large audience cheered Keys during the chorus and interludes of her solo performance as she also performed her recent release 'Lifeline,' from the soundtrack of the new musical feature film 'The Color Purple'. That is based on the Broadway stage musical, which was in turn based on the 1982 novel. Keys serenaded the audience for around ten minutes, prompting the growing crowd of the capital's commuters to take videos and photographs of the American singer.

She was in London over the weekend to headline a concert hosted by a radio station at the O2 Arena in London. The R&B star has been nominated for the 66th Grammy Awards for best immersive audio album for 'The Diary of Alicia Keys' which was released on the 20th anniversary of her widely successful chart-topping second album of the same name.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, human rights

UPDATE 1-Indonesian presidential hopefuls face off in heated debate on law, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new cancer division; Lawyers challenging Kentucky abortion ban call for more plaintiffs and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to close Seagen deal this week, creates new canc...

 Global
3
UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quality health care for refugees and host communities in Kenya

UNHCR partners with Novo Nordisk and Grundfos Foundation to strengthen quali...

 Global
4
Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘phasedown’

Climate advocates slam COP28 draft text that drops language on fossil fuel ‘...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023