Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar's 'Operation Valentine' to now release in February 2024

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 20:59 IST
Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The new release date for Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar-starrer 'Operation Valentine' has been announced. The film will hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. It was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2023. However, the film was postponed.

A few days ago, the makers issued a statement announcing the change in the release date. "Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's 'Operation Valentine' will have a new release date to provide audiences with the greatest possible cinematic experience. Stay tuned," the statement read.

'Operation Valentine' is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda's Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi.

'Operation Valentine is said to be based on true events and is billed as "a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

