Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz to headline Netflix's Next Live Sports Event in One-Night Tennis Match

Streaming giant Netflix is all set to stream a one-night tennis exhibition match featuring Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 22:32 IST
Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Streaming giant Netflix is all set to stream a one-night tennis exhibition match featuring Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, 2024, at noon PT at the Michelob Ultra Arena at MGM Resorts International's Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, as per Variety. The match is being branded as The Netflix Slam.

It will stream in both English and Spanish for global markets. Both Nadal and Alcaraz are from Spain. Meanwhile, in a recent social media video, the 22-time Grand Slam champion discussed the potential of retiring, adding that there is even a chance he will retire midway through the season if his body does not cooperate.

In a season with extra incentives, such as the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, where tennis will be played on Roland Garros clay, the Spaniard has simply conveyed a message of hope. Only time will tell what the boundaries of his decisions are, including the date of the end of a career that has already gone down in modern sports history. "It is a reality, there are many chances that it will be my last year, without any doubt. There are chances that it may only be half a year. There are possibilities that it may be a full year. There are possibilities that we may not be able to reach all that. These are things that right now I do not have the capacity to be able to answer. I am only in conditions to say that I return to compete. There are many possibilities that it is my last year and I am going to enjoy the tournaments in that way," Nadal said as quoted by ATP.

On the other hand, at the age of 19 years, four months, and six days, Alcaraz became the first teenager and the youngest man to achieve World No.1 in 2022. The young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz finished in the year-end Top 2 for the second consecutive year. Alcaraz collected six trophies, including one at the Grand Slams, in the 2023 season. (ANI)

