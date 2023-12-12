Priyanka Chopra gives sneak peek into her Christmas preparations

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is already in the Christmas mood. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of Christmas preparations at her residence.

The 'Don' actor shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "Grateful." She dropped a picture of the fireplace corner decorated with lights, baubles, holly and ivy along with Santa socks hung along.

Recently, Priyanka stunned everyone with her appearance at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023. She exuded her 'Desi Girl' vibe at the event as she donned a white and blue floral saree. She kept her hair open and completed her look with red lipstick. Several pictures and videos of the 'Dostana' actor surfaced on social media in which she could be seen posing in front of the paps.

Priyanka has had a super busy year. She starred in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by husband Nick Jonas. In the coming months, she will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

In the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

