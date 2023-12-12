Entertainment News Roundup: 'Barbie' edges 'Oppenheimer' to lead Golden Globe nominations; Alicia Keys serenades crowd at London train station and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Barbie' edges 'Oppenheimer' to lead Golden Globe nominations

Pink-themed movie phenomenon "Barbie" topped the list of nominees for Hollywood's Golden Globe awards on Monday with nine nods, outpacing the eight for historical drama "Oppenheimer." The two films - which featured in a summer box office clash dubbed "Barbenheimer" - will compete in different categories at the Globes, a red-carpet ceremony that kicks off Hollywood's awards season in January.

Alicia Keys serenades crowd at London train station

American singer-songwriter Alicia Keys delivered a surprise performance at one of London's main train stations on Monday, playing on a black piano once gifted to the building by Elton John. The 15-time Grammy award-winning musician performed four songs, including smash hit 'Empire State of Mind', 'If I Ain't Got You' and 'No One' at St Pancras International Station, which connects London with Europe.

BTS members head for South Korean military service, fans vow to wait

The remaining four members of K-pop supergroup BTS will begin their 18-month military service in South Korea this week, joining three others already serving, with fans pledging to wait until 2025 for them to perform as a group again. A group of fans braved rainy weather on Monday to bid a temporary farewell to the seven-member band's leader, RM, and vocalist V in front of their boot camp in the central city of Nonsan.

Berlin Film Festival picks Lupita Nyong'o to lead 2024 jury

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, known for her roles in "Black Panther" and "12 Years A Slave", will lead the jury of next year's Berlin Film Festival, organisers announced on Monday. The Mexican-Kenyan actress shot to fame after her Oscar-winning performance as brutalised slave Patsy in Steve McQueen's historical drama "12 Years A Slave", often selecting roles that explore the African diaspora and themes of race.

(With inputs from agencies.)