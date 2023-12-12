Left Menu

4-year-old boy strangled to death in Kerala

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 12-12-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 11:24 IST
A four-year-old boy met a tragic end after he was strangled to death allegedly by a paternal relative in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The gruesome murder was allegedly committed by the victim's aunt who was reportedly mentally unsound.

The 29-year-old woman is currently hospitalized with injuries, suspected to have been inflicted by herself after the crime, they said.

Ritwik, a kindergarten student, was found unconscious at his home in Kozhinjambara here late on Monday night and was declared brought dead at the hospital by doctors.

The incident occurred when his parents were away as the deceased child's grandmother was admitted to hospital due to some health issues.

''Besides the victim, the accused's own child was also at the house at that time. When the parents came back, the boy was found lying unconscious,'' a police officer told PTI.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, his life couldn't be saved.

The woman is said to be suffering from some mental issues and it should be verified.

The woman's statement would be recorded soon and further details could be divulged only after that, he added.

She was the wife of the victim's uncle.

