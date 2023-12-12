Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of 'Dunki' release

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine here on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film Dunki. Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi - Katra Bhawan. Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail. This is his third visit to the temple in a year.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 11:37 IST
Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of 'Dunki' release
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine here on Tuesday, days ahead of the release of his film ''Dunki''.

Almost incognito in a black hoodie, the 58-year-old actor was spotted walking in the Mata Vaishno Devi - Katra Bhawan.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani and his security detail.

This is his third visit to the temple in a year. The actor visited the shrine in August and December 2022, before the release of his films ''Jawan'' and ''Pathaan'', respectively.

The Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu's Reasi district is a religious pilgrimage atop the Trikuta hills that attracts lakhs of devotees from across the world every year.

''Dunki'' marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in ''Pathaan'' and ''Jawan''.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film is reportedly a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique named, 'donkey flight'. It is set to be released in theatres on December 21.

