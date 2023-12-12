MLA Aslam Shaikh Leads 7th Edition of "Malad Masti," Mumbai's Largest Street Festival with 80K Sunday Crowd

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: A December Sunday morning Activity and Entertainment filled the street with the crowd gearing up to experience the carnival with dance, singing, entertainment, fitness is a dash of laughter, all ingredients concocted to set up and kick start a healthy morning Midst the presence of celebs like Kapil Sharma, Sharad Kelkar, Karanvir Bohra, Ankit Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Nikita Rawal, Vikalp Mehta, Sushant Khatri & many more.

This past Sunday morning, the energetic community of Malad came alive with the exhilarating spirit of ''Malad Masti,'' a groundbreaking neighbourhood street event spearheaded by the dynamic leadership of Aslam Shaikh. Drawing together the diverse tapestry of Malad's 80000 Mumbaikars, the event transformed the streets into a vibrant canvas, fostering camaraderie, fitness, and cultural celebration.

The event featured a myriad of activities, ensuring there was something for everyone. From the pulsating beats of DJ music to the energetic rhythm of Zumba and Aerobics, ''Malad Masti'' created an atmosphere of joy and unity. Sports enthusiasts had their share of excitement with organized Badminton, Cricket, and Football matches, while the 2.5-kilometer stretch of Mindspace road played host to cyclists, skaters, dancing groups, and joggers. Hundreds of women conducted yoga. Students gave an enthralling band performance. Members of the Laughter Club also occupied a space on the vehicle-free road. And, students also marched in with a band performance. A mind-blowing performance, street play by some students, music, and races for children were some of the other activities.

Not just an event but a celebration of community, ''Malad Masti'' highlighted the power of coming together for a common cause. Aslam Shaikh, MLA From Malad West and Former Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra State, a driving force behind the initiative, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, ''The 7th year of Malad Masti Being has not only encouraged people to witness entertainment but also get inspired for fitness and spend time with children and family together in the equal street and try out activities feels hugely encouraging to see the Mumbaikars throng the Mumbai'a Biggest street Festival, we encourage the people to make drug free space. Malad Masti it's a community of diverse talents and passions, and ''Malad Masti' is a testament to the unity and vibrancy that defines our neighborhood.'' Residents and participants alike praised the inclusive nature of the event, emphasizing the sense of belonging and pride it instilled. ''Malad Masti'' successfully bridged the gaps between generations, fostering a sense of community pride and cooperation.

