Entertainment News Roundup: Actor Andre Braugher, star of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', dead at 61; Mattel to make 'American Girl' movie after 'Barbie' success and more

'American Fiction' film takes characters beyond stereotypes to true selves

Actor Jeffrey Wright wants audiences to know the comedy-drama film “American Fiction” is meant to capture the “humanness” of its characters as they work to be seen for who they are, rather than how others perceive them to be. “He wants to be true to himself and his interests and his inclination,” Wright said about his character, Thelonious “Monk” Ellison.

Miss Universe's Nicaragua chief quits amid political row

The director of the Miss Universe franchise in Nicaragua said she is retiring from her role with the beauty contest after she was charged alongside her husband and son with conspiracy against the government. Last month, Karen Celebertti oversaw the Central American nation's first victory in the pageant, when Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios was crowned Miss Universe in El Salvador.

Actor Andre Braugher, star of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', dead at 61

Two-time Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher, star of the television comedy "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and the 1990s police drama "Homicide: Life on the Street," died on Monday after a brief illness, his publicist said on Tuesday. He was 61. Braugher starred alongside Andy Samberg in the police satire "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" for eight seasons from 2013 through 2021 in the role of Captain Ray Holt, for which he received four Emmy nominations and two Critics Choice awards for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

Mattel to make 'American Girl' movie after 'Barbie' success

Mattel said on Wednesday it was planning to make a live-action feature film based on its "American Girl" doll line with Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment, after the box-office success of its "Barbie" movie earlier this year. Shares of the toymaker rose marginally in extended trading after it also said Lindsey Anderson Beer, who wrote the Netflix film "Sierra Burgess is a Loser", would write the screenplay and produce the film.

Disney prepares for bitter battle as activist Peltz seeks two board seats

Walt Disney is bracing for a bitter proxy battle as activist investor Nelson Peltz is seeking two board seats at Disney, his firm Trian Fund Management said on Thursday, pressing ahead with his second board challenge this year. Trian, which owns roughly $3 billion worth of Disney shares, abandoned an earlier bid for one board seat in February when the media conglomerate outlined a sweeping restructuring plan that addressed his criticisms.

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig to head Cannes Film Festival jury

U.S. director Greta Gerwig, who packed theatres this summer with the pink-themed movie phenomenon "Barbie", was named as jury president for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

"This is an obvious choice, since Greta Gerwig so audaciously embodies the renewal of world cinema, for which Cannes is each year both the forerunner and the sounding board," said festival president Iris Knobloch and festival director Thierry Fremaux in a joint statement.

'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson to host Emmys ceremony

Actor Anthony Anderson is set to host the 75th annual Primetime Emmys on Jan. 15 after the ceremony was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Anderson's lead role as Andre on the ABC comedy "Black-ish" and his executive producer position on the show garnered 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations in recent years.

