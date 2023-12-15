Left Menu

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

As per a source close to the actor, "Shreyas, 47, was shooting for 'Welcome to the Jungle' and in the evening he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. He is fine now."

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2023 06:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 06:52 IST
Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty
Shreyas Talpade ( Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shreyas Talpade, suffered a heart attack after finishing a shoot in Mumbai on Thursday. As per a source close to the actor, "Shreyas, 47, was shooting for 'Welcome to the Jungle' and in the evening he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. He is fine now."

Shreyas is admitted to Belle Vue Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. Meanwhile, he is gearing up for 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

'Welcome 3' is being directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma. The film is the third instalment of the hit franchise 'Welcome' which starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles.

The second instalment was titled 'Welcome Back' which was released in the year 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helped by Anees Bazmee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vaping; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: Big Tobacco's transition under fire as WHO targets vapi...

 Global
2
France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

France's new EV cash incentive rules toughen market for Chinese-made cars

 France
3
Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global economic optimism

Stock market hits record opening, Sensex and Nifty surges amid global econom...

 India
4
FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

FOREX-Dollar takes a dive after Fed signals rate cuts next year

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023