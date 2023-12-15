Left Menu

Shreyas Talpade suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

He is in the ICU, the official told PTI.As per media reports, Talpade had returned home Thursday from the shoot of his upcoming movie Welcome to the Jungle.A family member said the actor was recovering well and urged the media to maintain privacy.He is doing well.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2023 09:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 09:44 IST
Actor Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack and is recuperating in a hospital here after undergoing an angioplasty, an official of the medical facility said on Friday.

The 47-year-old reportedly complained of uneasiness and collapsed at his residence on Thursday. He was rushed to the Bellevue Hospital in Andheri by his family.

''He was brought to the hospital late last evening and an angioplasty was performed last night. He is fine. He is in the ICU,'' the official told PTI.

As per media reports, Talpade had returned home Thursday from the shoot of his upcoming movie ''Welcome to the Jungle''.

A family member said the actor was recovering well and urged the media to maintain privacy.

''He is doing well. He is doing much better. We would request you to give us privacy,'' the family member told PTI.

The actor who has starred in both Hindi and Marathi cinema is best known for his performance in films such as ''Iqbal'', ''Dor'', ''Om Shanti Om'' and the ''Golmaal'' franchise.

