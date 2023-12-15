Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London; Disney prepares for bitter battle as activist Peltz seeks two board seats and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London

The unusual world of Hawkins, Indiana, came alive in London on Thursday as Netflix debuted a stage play based on its hit sci-fi series "Stranger Things." Called "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," the play takes place in 1959, two decades before the period explored in the TV show. It was produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, the brothers who created the series.

'American Fiction' film takes characters beyond stereotypes to true selves

Actor Jeffrey Wright wants audiences to know the comedy-drama film “American Fiction” is meant to capture the “humanness” of its characters as they work to be seen for who they are, rather than how others perceive them to be. “He wants to be true to himself and his interests and his inclination,” Wright said about his character, Thelonious “Monk” Ellison.

Film 'Poor Things' inspires curiosity, says star Emma Stone

Oscar-winner Emma Stone says her sex-charged gothic comedy-drama "Poor Things" is a lesson in embracing change and diversity. Directed by Greece's Yorgos Lanthimos, the film stars Stone as Bella Baxter, who is reanimated after suicide by a deformed, eccentric doctor (Willem Dafoe) who replaces her brain with that of her unborn baby.

Mattel to make 'American Girl' movie after 'Barbie' success

Mattel said on Wednesday it was planning to make a live-action feature film based on its "American Girl" doll line with Paramount Pictures and Temple Hill Entertainment, after the box-office success of its "Barbie" movie earlier this year. Shares of the toymaker rose marginally in extended trading after it also said Lindsey Anderson Beer, who wrote the Netflix film "Sierra Burgess is a Loser", would write the screenplay and produce the film.

Actor Andre Braugher had been diagnosed with lung cancer months before death -publicist

Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher, best known for two television roles playing cops - one dramatic, the other comedic - was diagnosed with lung cancer months before his death this week at age 61, his publicist said on Thursday. Braugher, who made his 1989 film debut in the Civil War drama "Glory," playing a corporal in an all-Black Union Army infantry regiment, died on Monday after what his publicist, Jennifer Allen, originally described only as a brief illness.

Royalty, stars pay tribute to comedian Barry Humphries in Sydney ceremony

Elton John, Rupert Murdoch and King Charles III paid tribute to Australian comedian Barry Humphries, whose character Dame Edna Everage earned him plaudits as one of the world's funniest persons, at a memorial service in Sydney on Friday. Thousands gathered at the Sydney Opera House on Friday to hear tributes to the famed comedian, who died aged 89 in April.

Disney prepares for bitter battle as activist Peltz seeks two board seats

Walt Disney is bracing for a bitter proxy battle as activist investor Nelson Peltz nominated himself and an ally to Disney's board, his second attempt this year to gain sway over the company's strategy. The looming battle comes at a pivotal time for Disney, as the company is trying to reinvigorate its creative franchises, make its streaming business profitable and find partners to help build ESPN's digital future.

'Barbie' director Greta Gerwig to head Cannes Film Festival jury

U.S. director Greta Gerwig, who packed theatres this summer with the pink-themed movie phenomenon "Barbie", was named as jury president for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

"This is an obvious choice, since Greta Gerwig so audaciously embodies the renewal of world cinema, for which Cannes is each year both the forerunner and the sounding board," said festival president Iris Knobloch and festival director Thierry Fremaux in a joint statement.

'Black-ish' star Anthony Anderson to host Emmys ceremony

Actor Anthony Anderson is set to host the 75th annual Primetime Emmys on Jan. 15 after the ceremony was delayed due to the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Anderson's lead role as Andre on the ABC comedy "Black-ish" and his executive producer position on the show garnered 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations in recent years.

