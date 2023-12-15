Former T'gana CM KCR discharged from hospital
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who underwent hip replacement surgery was on Friday discharged from the hospital. A source close to him said Rao would be going to his residence at Nandi Nagar here from the hospital.
The BRS chief on December 8 successfully underwent an operation of left Total Hip Replacement at the private super-specialty hospital here following a fracture due to a fall at his residence.
KCR is expected to recover in six to eight weeks, the hospital authorities then said.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and some of his cabinet colleagues, TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, superstar Chiranjeevi and actor Prakash Raj were among several leaders and prominent persons who called on Rao at the hospital.
