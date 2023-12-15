I want to screen my film 'Avni Ki Kismat' for school, college students: Director Barretto

Debutant filmmaker Shonet Anthony Barretto, who bagged the 'Best Director' award in the Indian Language Films category at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival for her Hindi film 'Avni Ki Kismat', wants to screen the movie across the country especially for schoolchildren and youths.

Shonet said humans should stop thinking about themselves as a superpower and give animals their rightful space.

''Children and youth are the future of our country. I want to screen the film for school and college students,'' she said here recently. Avni, the elusive 'maneater' of Pandharkawda, which was shot dead in 2018, is the inspiration behind Barretto's film.

The film has again reignited the debate over violation of various protocols in the shooting of the tigress accused of killing 13 people in Maharashtra.

Inspired by real life events, 'Avni Ki Kismat' is a story about villagers living near a forest in Maharashtra who hold tigress Avni responsible for killing people. However, a conservationist from a city and village leaders desist them from killing the big cat and make them aware about the responsibility to protect wildlife.

''Humans must understand that they cannot intrude into animal turf. Animals cannot voice their grievances and problems. They cannot walk up to the forest department and say their rights are being encroached. We must stop thinking as a superpower,'' the director added.

''If we stand united, we will succeed in our mission and minimise man-animal conflict,'' she said.

The film was extensively shot in Madhya Pradesh's Pench forest for over 20 days and the remaining shots were filmed in Mumbai.

Thanking the MP forest department for their support, she said, ''We got help from villagers when they learnt about the subject of the film. We had long conversations with them.'' She said villagers are more protective about animals than their city counterparts.

Shonet said there was much enthusiasm among Kolkata audience during the two screenings of the film.

''I am happy and proud my film has got the award. I must thank my producers for backing this project and others who supported us,'' she said.

