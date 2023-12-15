Timothee Chalamet is clueless about his scrapped cameo in 'Barbie'

American-French actor Timothee Chalamet talked about his 'Barbie' cameo that never happened. While appearing on 'The Tonight Show' recently, he also spoke on his latest film, in which he plays the legendary chocolatier, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "There was an idea for Saoirse Ronan and I to do a cameo" in the film starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, Chalamet stated at first. However, neither of the stars' plans to feature in the movie ended up working out.

"I don't know what the cameo would have been," he explained to host Jimmy Fallon. "I think it would have been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies, not Alan, but something. Maybe there was a rejected French one along the way. I don't know." Nonetheless, Chalamet pointed out that since Gerwig and the Barbie set had just been completed when Wonka wrapped up filming, he had the opportunity to visit them.

"It was kind of going from like a fantastical London chocolate [set, to this] insane [Barbie set]," he said. Gerwig said earlier this year that she "was so annoyed" that Ronan and Chalamet couldn't be cast in the movie because it would have "felt like doing something without my children. I mean, I'm not their mom, but I sort of feel like their mom."

"Well, it was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because [Saoirse] was producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it's brilliant. But it was going to be a speciality cameo," Gerwig told CinemaBlend in July. "I was also going to do a speciality cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much," reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)