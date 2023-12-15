Left Menu

Actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj accuses family members of assault, files police complaint

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:46 IST
Television actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj on Friday accused her close family members of abusing and assaulting her. Dhanraj, who has acted in the TV show C.I.D. among others, also posted a video on social media, showing her injuries.

After she lodged a complaint with Kashimira police station in Thane district, police registered a non-cognisable case against her mother and brother, an official said.

In a non-cognisable case, police can not initiate investigation or make an arrest unless there is a court order to that effect.

