Actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj accuses family members of assault, files police complaint
PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-12-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2023 23:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Television actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj on Friday accused her close family members of abusing and assaulting her. Dhanraj, who has acted in the TV show C.I.D. among others, also posted a video on social media, showing her injuries.
After she lodged a complaint with Kashimira police station in Thane district, police registered a non-cognisable case against her mother and brother, an official said.
In a non-cognisable case, police can not initiate investigation or make an arrest unless there is a court order to that effect.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vaishnavi Dhanraj
- Thane
- Kashimira
- C.I.D.
Advertisement