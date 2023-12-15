Actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj accuses family members of assault, files police complaint

Television actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj on Friday accused her close family members of abusing and assaulting her. Dhanraj, who has acted in the TV show C.I.D. among others, also posted a video on social media, showing her injuries.

After she lodged a complaint with Kashimira police station in Thane district, police registered a non-cognisable case against her mother and brother, an official said.

In a non-cognisable case, police can not initiate investigation or make an arrest unless there is a court order to that effect.

