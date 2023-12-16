Actor Matthew Perry died from 'acute effects of ketamine'
Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2023 03:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 03:45 IST
Actor Matthew Perry died from the "acute effects of ketamine," a sedative sometimes used to treat depression, with drowning and heart disease found to be contributing factors, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office reported on Friday.
Perry, 54, best known for his role as Chandler Bing of the 1990s hit television sitcom "Friends," was found lifeless in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
