Matthew Perry died from effects of drug ketamine, coroner says

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in the heated end of his pool, but that it was a secondary factor in his October 28 death, deemed an accident.The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-12-2023 04:23 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 04:23 IST
Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, according to the results of an autopsy on the 54-year-old "Friends" actor released Friday. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in "the heated end of his pool," but that it was a secondary factor in his October 28 death, deemed an accident.

The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed. Perry was declared dead after being found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Investigators performed the autopsy the following day. The actor had taken drugs in the past but had been "reportedly clean for 19 months,'' according to the report. The coroner said he was reported to have been having ketamine infusion therapy to deal with depression and anxiety, and his last treatment was 1 1/2 weeks before his death. Perry had played pickleball earlier in the day, the report says, and his assistant, who lives with him, found him face down in the pool after returning from errands. The assistant told investigators Perry had not been sick, had not made any health complaints, and had not shown evidence of recent alcohol or drug use. Perry was open about discussing his struggles with addiction dating back to his time on "Friends" in the 1990s.

''I loved everything about the show but I was struggling with my addictions which only added to my sense of shame," he wrote in his 2022 memoir. "I had a secret and no one could know."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

