Left Menu

Jason Momoa says his fate as 'Aquaman' in future films not looking good

Actor Jason Momoa, who earned plaudits for his role as Aquaman, said he is sceptical about the future of the DC superhero franchise.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 09:20 IST
Jason Momoa says his fate as 'Aquaman' in future films not looking good
Actor Jason Momoa (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Jason Momoa, who earned plaudits for his role as Aquaman, said he is sceptical about the future of the DC superhero franchise. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Momoa expressed his concerns regarding future instalments while promoting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which arrives in theatres on December 22, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Addressing reports that the latest movie could be the last where he plays the King of Atlantis, Momoa admitted, "I don't necessarily want it to be the end... [but] I don't think it's really, like, a choice." "The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility," Momoa said of the possibility of playing Aquaman again, adding, "But right now, I'm like, 'It's not looking too good'."

"I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there's a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it," the actor added. Momoa first appeared as Aquaman in 2017's Justice League before leading his own movie the following year.

The actor had also famously featured in the 'Game of Thrones'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Keytruda extend to three years; US FDA approves Merck's drug for kidney cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of Moderna and Merck melanoma vaccine plus Key...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing plant; US agencies seize illegal e-cigarettes worth $18 million and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Moderna manufacturing pl...

 Global
3
Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naidu

Future of Andhra Pradesh depends on upcoming poll outcomes: Chandrababu Naid...

 India
4
Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

Lyrus Receives US FDA Approval for Critical UTI Treatment in the US

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023