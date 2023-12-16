Left Menu

Shruti Haasan's first look from Adivi Sesh-starrer action drama unveiled

The grand project, which will be shot in Hindi and Telugu, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios, and directed by Shaneil Deo. The film's title will be revealed on December 18.

On Saturday, actor Adivi Sesh unveiled the first look of his co-star Shruti Haasan from their upcoming action drama. In the poster, Shruti captivates the audience with a striking portrayal, focusing on her eyes that vividly express anger and fury, cutting through the frame with intense emotion.

Sharing the poster, Adivi took to Instagram and wrote, "Look at the FURY in her eyes!Title reveal and First Look on December 18th!l [?] #SeshEXShruti. Super proud and absolutely pumped to be working with @shrutzhaasan.Beautiful heart. Beautiful soul. Looking forward to some magic and chaotic chemistry between us." The grand project, which will be shot in Hindi and Telugu, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios and directed by Shaneil Deo. The film's title will be revealed on December 18.

The film will mark Adivi Sesh's second straight Hindi film outing after his 2022 acclaimed blockbuster biopic 'Major', which featured him as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Meanwhile, Adivi has also started shooting for 'G2', the sequel to his hit Telugu film 'Goodachari'.

On Monday, Adivi Sesh took to Instagram and shared a picture of the film's clapboard which he captioned, "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it. #G2." Banita Sandhu is also a part of 'G2'.G2 will pick up the story where Goodachari left off - with Gopi aka Agent 116 facing off against the enemy in snowy terrain.

The spy thriller's first look saw Adivi Sesh in an action-packed avatar and was received well by fans. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the film features Sricharan Pakala as the music composer and Kodati Pavan Kalyan as the editor. Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Irfan Ahmed Syed, Vennela Kishore, and Supriya Yarlagadda played pivotal roles in the first part. (ANI)

