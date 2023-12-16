Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London; Film 'Poor Things' inspires curiosity, says star Emma Stone and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London

The unusual world of Hawkins, Indiana, came alive in London on Thursday as Netflix debuted a stage play based on its hit sci-fi series "Stranger Things." Called "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," the play takes place in 1959, two decades before the period explored in the TV show. It was produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, the brothers who created the series.

Actor Matthew Perry died from 'acute effects of ketamine'

"Friends" star Matthew Perry died from the "acute effects" of the powerful sedative ketamine that, combined with other factors, caused the actor to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub, according to an autopsy released on Friday. The report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner came nearly seven weeks after Perry, 54, who publicly acknowledged decades of drug and alcohol abuse, was found by his live-in assistant floating face down and lifeless in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home.

Film 'Poor Things' inspires curiosity, says star Emma Stone

Oscar-winner Emma Stone says her sex-charged gothic comedy-drama "Poor Things" is a lesson in embracing change and diversity. Directed by Greece's Yorgos Lanthimos, the film stars Stone as Bella Baxter, who is reanimated after suicide by a deformed, eccentric doctor (Willem Dafoe) who replaces her brain with that of her unborn baby.

France to review actor Depardieu's Legion d'Honneur medal following allegations

French actor Gerard Depardieu's Legion d'Honneur medal is under review following a string of allegations about sexual aggression and a TV documentary in which he was heard making lewd comments about women. French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said on France 5 television she had asked the "grande chancellerie" committee in charge of the Legion d'Honneur - France's highest decoration - to start a disciplinary procedure to review whether the medal should be suspended or withdrawn.

Actor Andre Braugher had been diagnosed with lung cancer months before death -publicist

Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher, best known for two television roles playing cops - one dramatic, the other comedic - was diagnosed with lung cancer months before his death this week at age 61, his publicist said on Thursday. Braugher, who made his 1989 film debut in the Civil War drama "Glory," playing a corporal in an all-Black Union Army infantry regiment, died on Monday after what his publicist, Jennifer Allen, originally described only as a brief illness.

Royalty, stars pay tribute to comedian Barry Humphries in Sydney ceremony

Elton John, Rupert Murdoch and King Charles III paid tribute to Australian comedian Barry Humphries, whose character Dame Edna Everage earned him plaudits as one of the world's funniest persons, at a memorial service in Sydney on Friday. Thousands gathered at the Sydney Opera House on Friday to hear tributes to the famed comedian, who died aged 89 in April.

New York's Met museum returns Southeast Asian artifacts tied to looting

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City said on Friday that it would return 14 sculptures to Cambodia and two to Thailand that were associated with an art dealer who was charged with trafficking looted antiquities in 2019. The return of the sculptures to their countries of origin would empty the Met's collection of art associated with Douglas Latchford, a dealer charged with smuggling looted artifacts from Southeast Asia, the museum said.

Activist investor Peltz reignites proxy battle with Disney

Activist investor Nelson Peltz nominated himself and former Walt Disney executive James "Jay" Rasulo to the board of the 100-year-old media company on Thursday, his second attempt this year to gain sway over the firm's strategy. Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which owns roughly $3 billion worth of Disney shares, had called off an earlier proxy campaign against the conglomerate in February after CEO Bob Iger unveiled sweeping restructuring plans and promised billions in cost cuts.

