'Operation Valentine - First Strike': Varun Tej unveils intriguing poster, teaser to be out on this date

Actor Varun Tej left fans buzzing with excitement as he unveiled a captivating poster for his upcoming film 'Operation Valentine - First Strike.'

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 21:19 IST
Varun Tej (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Varun Tej left fans buzzing with excitement as he unveiled a captivating poster for his upcoming film 'Operation Valentine - First Strike.' Taking to Instagram story, Tej shared a poster of himself donning a military uniform, exuding charisma as he embraces a new role.

The poster with impactful air strikes on both sides, hints at the intense narrative that awaits audiences. Sharing the poster, he wrote, "On the 18th of December @11:05, let the spirit of valor take flight."

He announced the teaser release date, which is December 18. Recently, the makers announced the new release date for Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar-starrer film.

The film will hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. It was earlier slated to release on December 8, 2023. However, the film was postponed. A few days ago, the makers issued a statement announcing the change in the release date.

"Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar's 'Operation Valentine' will have a new release date to provide audiences with the greatest possible cinematic experience. Stay tuned," the statement read. 'Operation Valentine' is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda's Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni.

Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film. Written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar, the film will be released in Telugu and Hindi. 'Operation Valentine is said to be based on true events and is billed as "a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer."

Apart from 'Operation Valentine, Varun Tej will also be seen in another film called 'Matka'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

