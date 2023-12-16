"Both are so different": Shilpa Shetty shares experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi in 'Indian Police Force'

After the intriguing teaser of the web series 'Indian Police Force', actor Shilpa Shetty shared her experience of working with her co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi during an interactive session on social media. Shilpa today conducted an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram, where a fan asked her about her experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force.

To which the actor responded, "It was a wonderful experience. My first outing with both actors Sid and Vivek. Both are so different. Sid kaam se kaam rakhta hai. But what you see is what you get with him, and I love that quality about him how he is able to just switch on and switch off", she added. Talking about Vivek, she said, "Vivek and I have known each other for years. So, we just sit together and we talk. But one thing that constant with both actors was that they delivered what was asked of them. I think All three of us shared a great chemistry that come across in IPF."

Earlier today, makers unveiled the teaser of the series. Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, the seven-episode action-packed series revolves around Indian cops.

As per a statement, the series is a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of the Indian police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi are also in the lead roles in 'Indian Police Force'.

Speaking of the teaser, it moves through different parts of the city, with each frame intensifying the suspense of a ticking bomb clock that eventually results in explosive blasts. Against this backdrop of imminent danger, this cop drama unfolds a thrilling chase of Sidharth, Shilpa and Vivek and the masterminds behind the bomb blasts as they march into the chaos to save the city from the threats, embodying fierce patriotism. Rohit Shetty, known for using a lot of cars in his films, did not forget to add his signature style to 'Indian Police Force' as well.

The teaser shows vehicles that go flying, and get blown up. Sharing the teaser of his debut web series on his Instagram account, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "Excited to bring to you my first action packed show, #IndianPoliceForce. Back in a new uniform with the cop universe maestro #RohitShetty."

Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi and Lalit Parimoo will also be seen in pivotal roles in 'Indian Police Force', which will be out on Prime Video on January 19. Apart from this, she will also act in 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. (ANI)

