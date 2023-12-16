Left Menu

Union Minister Kishan Reddy urges Ker CM to address issues faced by Ayyappa devotees

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-12-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 22:55 IST
Union Minister Kishan Reddy urges Ker CM to address issues faced by Ayyappa devotees
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to address issues and ''inconvenience'' being faced by the devotees of Lord Ayyappa during the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

''Wrote a letter to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan to address issues & inconveniences being faced by the Lord Ayyappa devotees during their pilgrimage to Sabarimala,'' Reddy said on X (formerly twitter).

Reddy requested the Kerala CM to ensure adequate staff and personnel, safe and secure passage, improved basic amenities and medical assistance during the journey of devotees to Sabarimala. Lakhs of devotees from Telangana, his home state, and Andhra Pradesh visit the temple, the Union Minister said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023