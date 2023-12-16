Union Minister Kishan Reddy urges Ker CM to address issues faced by Ayyappa devotees

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urging him to address issues and ''inconvenience'' being faced by the devotees of Lord Ayyappa during the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

''Wrote a letter to Kerala CM Shri @pinarayivijayan to address issues & inconveniences being faced by the Lord Ayyappa devotees during their pilgrimage to Sabarimala,'' Reddy said on X (formerly twitter).

Reddy requested the Kerala CM to ensure adequate staff and personnel, safe and secure passage, improved basic amenities and medical assistance during the journey of devotees to Sabarimala. Lakhs of devotees from Telangana, his home state, and Andhra Pradesh visit the temple, the Union Minister said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)