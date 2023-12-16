Left Menu

Nine-year-old girl allowed to meet mother in prison on humanitarian grounds

PTI | Kurnool | Updated: 16-12-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 23:03 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh police allowed access to a nine-year-old girl, who was seen crying for her jailed mother outside the prison to meet her inside briefly on humanitarian grounds, said a police official on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon in Kurnool town outside the women's sub-jail where the 38-year-old habitual offender mother is lodged, said the official.

''Some passersby informed the jail authorities that a girl was crying before the women's sub-jail gate for her mother. Moved by this scene, the girl was allowed to meet her mother for some time inside the jail,'' Kurnool District Jail superintendent Ghane Naik told PTI.

According to Naik, the minor girl's house is located not very far away from the jail and she remembered the way when she had come earlier with her uncle to meet her mother inside the jail.

After allowing the girl to meet her mother for about 15 minutes, she was then escorted back home, he said.

Naik noted that the girl's mother is a habitual offender who keeps landing in prison for thefts.

