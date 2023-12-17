Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drown after shipwreck off Libya -group
Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drowned following a "tragic" shipwreck off Libya, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on social media platform X on Saturday.
The organization quoted survivors as saying the boat, carrying around 86 people, departed the Libyan city of Zwara.
