'My First Prayer to Lord Ram': Tulisdas' prayer translated into English

The English translation of Tulsidas prayer from its original Awadhi text will teach young readers about the quality of lord Ram, according to publishers.My First Prayer To Lord Ram, written by Chitwan Mittal and Sarita Saraf, with illustrations by Aparajitha Vasudev, aims to introduce children to the character and qualities of this beloved Hindu figure.It is published by Adidev Press as part of its bestselling prayer series.This book is a labour of love, born out of my own childhood memories of being taught the Shri Ram stuti.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:18 IST
The English translation of Tulsidas' prayer from its original Awadhi text will teach young readers about the quality of lord Ram, according to publishers.

''My First Prayer To Lord Ram'', written by Chitwan Mittal and Sarita Saraf, with illustrations by Aparajitha Vasudev, aims to introduce children to the character and qualities of this beloved Hindu figure.

It is published by Adidev Press as part of its bestselling prayer series.

''This book is a labour of love, born out of my own childhood memories of being taught the Shri Ram stuti. We were so overwhelmed by the positive response to 'My first Hanuman Chalisa' that we thought we simply must bring out another book in the series.

''And what better prayer to introduce young children to than Tulsidas' beautiful hymn to Lord Ram?'' said Chitwan Mittal, founder and editorial director of AdiDev Press, in a statement.

Besides the text, the book uses stunning illustrations to bring the story behind this prayer to life and teaches children moral values, compassion and valour.

''I wanted to create a depiction of Ram that captures the beauty of how Tulsidas describes him, but that is also relatable and meaningful to children today. You'll see a Ram who is dynamic and vibrant, yet also infused with a divine calm that's unmistakable,'' said Vasudev.

The book, priced at Rs 599, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

