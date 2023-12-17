Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London; Actor Matthew Perry died from 'acute effects of ketamine' and more
Matthew Perry Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London

The unusual world of Hawkins, Indiana, came alive in London on Thursday as Netflix debuted a stage play based on its hit sci-fi series "Stranger Things." Called "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," the play takes place in 1959, two decades before the period explored in the TV show. It was produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, the brothers who created the series.

Actor Matthew Perry died from 'acute effects of ketamine'

"Friends" star Matthew Perry died from the "acute effects" of the powerful sedative ketamine that, combined with other factors, caused the actor to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub, according to an autopsy released on Friday. The report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner came nearly seven weeks after Perry, 54, who publicly acknowledged decades of drug and alcohol abuse, was found by his live-in assistant floating face down and lifeless in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home.

France to review actor Depardieu's Legion d'Honneur medal following allegations

French actor Gerard Depardieu's Legion d'Honneur medal is under review following a string of allegations about sexual aggression and a TV documentary in which he was heard making lewd comments about women. French Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak said on France 5 television she had asked the "grande chancellerie" committee in charge of the Legion d'Honneur - France's highest decoration - to start a disciplinary procedure to review whether the medal should be suspended or withdrawn.

New York's Met museum returns Southeast Asian artifacts tied to looting

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City said on Friday that it would return 14 sculptures to Cambodia and two to Thailand that were associated with an art dealer who was charged with trafficking looted antiquities in 2019. The return of the sculptures to their countries of origin would empty the Met's collection of art associated with Douglas Latchford, a dealer charged with smuggling looted artifacts from Southeast Asia, the museum said.

Activist investor Peltz reignites proxy battle with Disney

Activist investor Nelson Peltz nominated himself and former Walt Disney executive James "Jay" Rasulo to the board of the 100-year-old media company on Thursday, his second attempt this year to gain sway over the firm's strategy. Peltz's Trian Fund Management, which owns roughly $3 billion worth of Disney shares, had called off an earlier proxy campaign against the conglomerate in February after CEO Bob Iger unveiled sweeping restructuring plans and promised billions in cost cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

