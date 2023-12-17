Varun Dhawan sustains leg injury
- Country:
- India
Actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday said he suffered an injury in his left leg after he hit his shin with an iron rod.
The 36-year-old actor shared the update on his Instagram Stories.
''Swollen shin banged it into an iron rod,'' Varun captioned the picture of his injured leg.
He is currently shooting for Tamil director Kalees' film, which is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan's banner A For Apple Studios. Co-produced by Murad Khetani, the currently untitled project also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.
Varun didn't specify whether he sustained the injury on the movie set.
The actor previously hurt his right leg while shooting the film in September.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu bond over 'Animal' during Instagram Live
Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar's 'Operation Valentine' to now release in February 2024
High jumpers Varun Bhati and Nishad Kumar shine in Khelo India Para Games athletics competition
Wamiqa Gabbi begins filming for her film with Varun Dhawan
'Operation Valentine - First Strike': Varun Tej unveils intriguing poster, teaser to be out on this date