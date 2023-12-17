Varun Dhawan sustains leg injury

Actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday said he suffered an injury in his left leg after he hit his shin with an iron rod.

The 36-year-old actor shared the update on his Instagram Stories.

''Swollen shin banged it into an iron rod,'' Varun captioned the picture of his injured leg.

He is currently shooting for Tamil director Kalees' film, which is produced by Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan's banner A For Apple Studios. Co-produced by Murad Khetani, the currently untitled project also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

Varun didn't specify whether he sustained the injury on the movie set.

The actor previously hurt his right leg while shooting the film in September.

