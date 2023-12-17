Srii Murali's action-packed 'Bagheera' teaser out

Makers of the upcoming action drama film 'Bagheera' have unveiled the teaser of the film. On the birthday of South star Srii Murali, Hombale Films unveiled the one-minute, 26-second-long teaser of 'Bagheera'.

It does, indeed, provide insight into the action-packed drama, and how, when injustice prevails in society, people look for someone who will fight for their rights and the truth. The teaser depicts Srii Murali as a cop and vigilante, enforcing justice against wrongdoers in a gritty and stylish action-packed film. The film teaser has a statement that reads, "When Society becomes Jungle only one Predator Roars for Justice". This is followed by a child shouting out Bagheera, while Srii Murali is seen with his face half-covered.

Starring Srii Murali, Rukmini Vasanth, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Raj, 'Bagheera' is an upcoming Kannada movie from the makers of 'KGF 1', 'Kantara' and 'Salaar'. Directed by Dr Suri. The film is written by 'KGF Chapters 1 and 2' and soon to be released 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' director Prashanth Neel and it will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Talking about 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire', it marks the biggest collaboration of the two powerhouses of Indian cinema, the KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, who are coming together for the first time to create this mega action-packed cinematic spectacle.

Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar in the film, along with an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. (ANI)

