Kiccha Sudeep meets Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has met the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

ANI | Updated: 17-12-2023 23:10 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 23:09 IST
Kiccha Sudeep with Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Image source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru on Sunday. Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has been quite active and vocal about political issues. Previously, during the Karnataka Assembly elections, he said that one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly.

"Issues are individuals and one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly. I've not come here as a celebrity, I've come here as an Indian and it's my responsibility," said Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep after casting his vote. Meanwhile, on the work front, he is known for his critically acclaimed performances in the Kannada films 'Sparsha', 'Huchcha', 'Nandhi', 'Kiccha', 'Swathi Muthu', 'My Autograph', 'No 73', 'Shanthi Nivasa', 'Mussanjemaatu', 'Veera Madakari', 'Just Maath Maathalli', 'Vishnuvardhana', among others.

He won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Kannada for three consecutive years for his films 'Huchcha', 'Nandhi' and 'Swathi Muthu'. Since 2013, he has been hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss Kannada. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

