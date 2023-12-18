Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London; Actor Matthew Perry died from 'acute effects of ketamine'

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Netflix takes 'Stranger Things' to the stage in London

The unusual world of Hawkins, Indiana, came alive in London on Thursday as Netflix debuted a stage play based on its hit sci-fi series "Stranger Things." Called "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," the play takes place in 1959, two decades before the period explored in the TV show. It was produced by Matt and Ross Duffer, the brothers who created the series.

Actor Matthew Perry died from 'acute effects of ketamine'

"Friends" star Matthew Perry died from the "acute effects" of the powerful sedative ketamine that, combined with other factors, caused the actor to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub, according to an autopsy released on Friday. The report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner came nearly seven weeks after Perry, 54, who publicly acknowledged decades of drug and alcohol abuse, was found by his live-in assistant floating face down and lifeless in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home.

