Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised in Mumbai, under observation in ICU

Veteran actor Tanuja has been hospitalised in Mumbai and is under observation in the ICU.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 11:53 IST
Tanuja (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran actor Tanuja has been hospitalised in Mumbai and is under observation in the ICU. As per a source close to the actor, Tanuja was admitted to Mumbai's Criticare Hospital in Juhu last night (Sunday) after having difficulty breathing. She is in the ICU under the supervision of doctors and is doing well.

Reportedly, she will be discharged from the hospital in the evening today. Tanuja Samarth made her acting debut at the age of 16 and won everyone's hearts with her acts in Bollywood. Her debut movie, 'Chhabili', was released when she was 16 years old. 'Memdidi' followed in 1962, and then she starred in numerous films. Tanuja met her husband, Shomu Mukherjee on the sets of 'Ek Baar Muskura Do', and got married to him in the year 1973. The couple shares two daughters Kajol and Tanishaa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

