Neha Dhupia to make international debut with Ali El Arabi's 'Blue 52'

Actor Neha Dhupia will make her international debut in Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi's upcoming feature film ''Blue 52'', the makers on Monday said.

The film is set against the backdrop of Kochi, India and Qatar.

''Blue 52'' follows Ashish, a boy trapped in a man's body by the age of 22, with little knowledge of the world beyond his idol and football icon Lionel Messi and the life lessons imparted by his mother over the years.

''Strengthened by newfound resolve, Ashish decides to leave home with his mother's support and an opportunity that seems almost like a fantasy, offering him the chance to meet his idol, Messi, at the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Left to navigate the world on his own for the first time, he discovers his true self and finds his own passion,'' read the film's synopsis.

Dhupia, known for films such as ''Chup Chup Ke'', ''Singh is Kinng'' and ''A Thursday'', will play Ashish's mother in ''Blue 52''.

''Embarking on the journey of 'Blue 52' has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant. It's a transformative experience that I believe will leave a lasting impact and I’m glad that Ali chose me to essay the lead in what is my international first,'' the actor said in a statement.

El Arabi, known for his award-winning documentary feature ''Captains of Za'atari'', said creating ''Blue 52'' was a labour of love.

''Neha brought an unparalleled dedication to her role, infusing the character with a nuanced emotional depth. The picturesque locales of Kochi and the vibrant energy of Qatar served as the perfect canvas for our storytelling. This film is a testament to the collaborative spirit of international cinema, and I am excited for audiences to experience the richness we've crafted together,'' the director said.

The film is presented by Ambient Light with Arabi serving as producer along with Tariq Al-Naama. Krysanne Katsoolis, Joe Matthews and Katara Studios are attached as co-producers.

