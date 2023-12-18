Hyderabad most booked city, UP most visited state this year: OYO Travelopedia 2023

Hyderabad was the most booked city in India followed by Bengaluru in 2023, while Uttar Pradesh was the most visited state in the year, followed by Maharashtra, according to hospitality tech platform OYO's Travelopedia 2023.

As per the year-end annual travel trends index, Travelopedia 2023, the period from September 30 to October 2 recorded the highest bookings among all long weekends in the year, OYO said in a statement.

''Hyderabad emerged as the most booked city in India followed by Bangalore, Delhi, and Kolkata...Smaller towns like Gorakhpur, Digha, Warangal, and Guntur experienced the highest year-on-year growth in bookings compared to 2022,'' it said.

Among leisure destinations, OYO said Jaipur took the lead as the most visited in 2023 followed by Goa, Mysore, and Puducherry.

On the other hand, Puri secured the top spot as the most booked spiritual and pilgrimage destination, followed by Amritsar, Varanasi, and Haridwar.

''Lesser-known spiritual destinations like Deoghar, Palani, and Govardhan also witnessed a significant growth in visitors compared to 2022,'' it added.

When it comes to states, Uttar Pradesh was the most booked state this year followed by Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.

OYO Global Chief Service Officer Shreerang Godbole said, ''2023 stood out as a distinctive year for the travel industry, representing a potential return to complete normalcy after the challenges posed by COVID.'' However, he said, ''The pandemic-induced trend of exploring domestic destinations continues to dominate. Globally, leisure destinations are at the forefront of travel growth, and in India, we also observed a noteworthy contribution from business travel.'' The Travelopedia 2023 found that September 30, 2023, stood out as the most booked day, while May 2023 claimed the title for the month with the highest bookings.

In the US, OYO said the top five most travelled states by its customers in 2023 were Texas, Oregon, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Florida, while Houston, Tulsa, Irving, Oklahoma City, and Wade were the top five most travelled cities.

In the UK, London, Plymouth, Middlesbrough, Sheffield, and Eastbourne emerged as the top holiday destinations of 2023, it added.

As for Europe, Salzburg and Tyrol in Austria, West Flanders and Liège in Belgium, Blavand and Marielyst in Denmark, North Holland and Guelders in the Netherlands, and the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions in Germany were the top destinations in Europe this year.

Further, OYO said the booking trends for Indonesia revealed that Jakarta, Bandung, Bali, Medan, and Yogyakarta were the top five destinations in 2023.

The Travelopedia 2023 is based on the global booking data of OYO, which has more than 93 million users across India, the UK, the US, Indonesia, Malaysia, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and the rest of Asia and Europe.

