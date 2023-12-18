'The Archies' star Aditi Saigal recalls working in Zoya Akhtar's film

Actor-singer Aditi Saigal, aka Dot, is being lauded for her acting and music contribution to Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies'. She has written and sung all four Dear Diary themes picturized on Khushi Kapoor. Aditi also lent her voice to 'Dhishoom Dhishoom' and 'Sunoh'.

Sharing her experience working in 'The Archies', Aditi said, "I'm thrilled with the overwhelming love The Archies' music is receiving from listeners. Music is a big part of my identity, since I was a songwriter long before I ventured into the film industry. The Archies allowed me to express myself both through music and acting, so naturally it will always be my most cherished project!" "I'm thrilled with the overwhelming love The Archies' music is receiving from listeners. Music is a big part of my identity, since I was a songwriter long before I ventured into the film industry. The Archies allowed me to express myself both through music and acting, so naturally it will always be my most cherished project! This album was particularly special for me because I got to work with industry pioneers like Zoya, Javed Akhtar, SEL and Ankur Tewari, as well as indie musicians Tejas and The Islanders. I'm elated that Sunoh ranks among the most-listened songs of 2023! Sunoh held a special place for all of us as it was the first song we drafted and shot. Seeing it come to life on screen and resonate with so many people has been truly heartening," she added.

Dot shared that writing songs for films is a hugely different creative process which she has enjoyed thoroughly. "Writing for the screen is a vastly different experience from composing in my bedroom or college practice rooms! It's a highly collaborative process where the primary focus is on the narrative. Such opportunities don't come by every day, you know? There was a creative energy that flowed between us, though we all come from different musical backgrounds," she said.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. It is currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

