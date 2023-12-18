Left Menu

Media practitioners urged to enter SADC media awards

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:13 IST
Government has called on media practitioners to submit their entries for the 2024 Southern African Development Community (SADC) Media Awards.

The SADC Media Awards are open to journalists from the SADC Member States for four categories: photo, print, television and radio journalism.

“To promote regional integration and cooperation (cross-border issues), the awards aim to recognise excellence in journalism in the area of print, photo, television, radio as well as to encourage media practitioners in member states to cover issues pertaining to the region,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Monday.

The SADC Media Awards were established in 1996 to recognise best media work in disseminating information on SADC to support the process of regional co-operation and integration in the region.

The awards were established following a decision by the SADC Council of Ministers to establish a sector that deals with matters relating to, amongst others, information, culture and sport.

These awards are one of the mechanisms to ensure a link, coordination and synchronisation between formal structures of SADC governments, civil society, academia, labour and the media.

Journalists who wish to enter the competition can access more information about the competition from the www.sadc.int and www.gcis.gov.za websites.

The entry form and the 2024 competition rules can be found on the links below:

Entry Form: Entry form-English.docx_0.pdf (gcis.gov.za).

Rules of the Competition: https://www.gcis.gov.za/sites/default/files/2024%20Rules%20of%20Competition%20-ENGLISH.pdf

 Entries need to be posted or delivered to Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) or any GCIS office nationwide marked:

MDDA Offices                                          GCIS Offices

SADC Media Awards Entry      or          SADC Media Awards Entry

GSM Building                                          Government Communications     

SABC Auckland Park Campus                1035 Francis Baard Street

Johannesburg                                         Hatfield, Pretoria

2006                                                         0028    

 

No entries must be submitted later than 29 February 2024. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

