BTR chief Promod Boro meets DoNER minister; discusses development issues

Chief of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Pramod Boro on Monday called on Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy here and briefed him about the present scenario of peace and development in the Bodo dominated areas in Assam following the signing of a peace accord in 2020.

The status of various multi-sectoral projects under the special development package of the BTR accord of 2020 was also discussed in the meeting, according to a press release.

The minister assured Boro that the development package will be approved on receipt of necessary clarifications from the Assam government as well as the BTR administration.

Secretary of the Ministry of DoNER, who was present in the meeting, assured the support of the ministry in speedy implementation of development projects.

Deputy chief of the BTR Gobinda Chandra Basumatary and Rajya Sabha member Rwngwra Narzary accompanied Boro along with a five-member cultural delegation from the BTR.

The delegation invited Reddy, who is also Union Culture Minister, for the upcoming International Folklore and Cultural Festival to be held at Kokrajhar from 27th to 29th January 2024, the release said.

The BTR, a self-governing body, was created under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution for the Bodo-dominated areas in Assam.

