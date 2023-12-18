Ben Affleck shows off his basketball skills to his 11-year-old son

Actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck showed his basketball skills while leaving 11-year-old son Samuel's game in Los Angeles. The Oscar-winning actor was photographed expertly spinning a basketball on his finger, reported Page Six. The child, who was sporting a Junior Lakers team jersey and red sneakers, could be seen grinning when his father performed the impressive trick.

Throughout the outing, Affleck looked laid-back with a grey t-shirt, blue plaid shirt, trousers and sneakers. It is commonly known that the father and son both adore basketball.

Affleck, who directed and acted in the sports drama "Air" about Michael Jordan earlier this year, has been spotted numerous times sitting courtside at games with his only child. According to Page Six, back in February, the pair even announced the lineup at the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City. The "Good Will Hunting" star, 51, shares Samuel and daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 14, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The co-parenting exes -- who were seen having a laugh at their son's basketball game in November -- were married from 2005 to 2018.

The 51-year-old 'Alias' alum has been in and out of relationships with John Miller since their divorce, while Affleck married Jennifer Lopez in 2022. Days after his wife showed off how she's prepared their house for the holidays, he was spotted out and about with his son most recently.

The 'Let's Get Loud' singer, 54, gave fans a glimpse at the festive decorations inside their $60 million mansion, including a huge Christmas tree featuring gold ornaments and twinkling lights. In addition to Affleck's three kids, their blended family includes Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, reported Page Six. (ANI)

