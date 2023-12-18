Left Menu

Krista Allen talks about her exit from 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

'The Final Destination' star Krista Allen opened up about her exit from TV soap opera 'The Bold and the Beautiful', reported People.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 21:36 IST
Krista Allen (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
'The Final Destination' star Krista Allen opened up about her exit from TV soap opera 'The Bold and the Beautiful', reported People. The 52-year-old actress, who played Dr Taylor Hayes on the daytime drama for two years, opened up on how she felt about her departure from the show.

"I have no idea what's going on," Allen told People of the show producers' decision while attending the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards. However, she stated that she had known "for a long time" that she would be leaving the show, but CBS "just never announced it."

"The contract was dropped, which is so crazy. It's like, make that make sense," the actress said of her exit. Allen, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series at the Daytime Emmy Awards, said it was difficult to receive the award and then learn she wouldn't be returning.

According to Deadline, Allen was informed in October that her contract with the show would not be renewed. Her most recent episode aired on November 8. Allen remembered that she was speechless when she got the news.

"I didn't know what to say, so I didn't say anything. But yeah, there's no better time than now," she told People. In terms of her future plans, the Emmy nominee hinted that she might switch a screenplay for a writer's pen.

"I think I might write a book," Allen declared. "It's based on a true story... About a woman who took over a role on a soap opera and against all odds ended up winning over a fan base and getting nominated for an Emmy," she explained. "And then there's a lot of backstage drama going on, and she has to find her way."

She stated that the book will be created purely for her personal delight -- and would even include some daytime soap opera elements. "I think I could write something really fun, really make it dramatic and really soapy," Allen said. "I figure if I could just make a fun book and just make it into a real-life soap opera kind of thing because it kind of feels that way."

"But yeah, it could be fun," she added. "It could be like a fun thing," reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

