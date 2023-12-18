Left Menu

Over 5000 American diamonds used to make necklace on theme of Ram Temple

In a show of excellent craftsmanship,a diamond merchant has made a necklace on the theme of the Ram Temple by using over 5000 American diamonds.

ANI | Updated: 18-12-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 22:26 IST
Over 5000 American diamonds used to make necklace on theme of Ram Temple
Necklace on theme of Ram temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a show of excellent craftsmanship,a diamond merchant has made a necklace on the theme of the Ram Temple by using over 5000 American diamonds. The Surat-based diamond merchant has decided to gift it to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22, next year. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India.

Director of Rasesh Jewels, Kaushik Kakadiya said, "More than 5000 American diamonds have been used. It is made of 2 kg silver. We were inspired by the newly built Ram Temple in Ayodhya." He added, "This is not for any commercial purpose. We want to gift it to the Ram Temple. We made it with the intention that we also wanted to gift something to the Ram Temple.

"The main characters of the Ramayana are carved in the string of the necklace," he concluded. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023