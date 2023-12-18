Jacob Elordi all set to host 'Saturday Night Live'

Left Menu

'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi is all set to host 'Saturday Night Live' on January 20 with Renee Rapp as the musical guest, reported Variety.

'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi is all set to host 'Saturday Night Live' on January 20 with Renee Rapp as the musical guest, reported Variety. 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) is an American late-night live sketch comedy, political satire, and variety show conceived by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol that airs on NBC and streams on Peacock.

Elordi is now starring in the Amazon MGM Studios film 'Saltburn' and the A24 film 'Priscilla', in which he plays American superstar Elvis Presley. The actor is also recognised for his work on the HBO series 'Euphoria', where he played Nate Jacobs, and as the love interest in the Netflix film 'The Kissing Booth'. Elordi's performances in 'Saltburn' and 'Priscilla' have garnered attention on the awards circuit, and he recently appeared with Colman Domingo on Variety's Actors on Actors series.

According to Variety, Rapp is a singer-songwriter and actor who recently released her album, 'Snow Angel'. She is also the star of the upcoming 'Mean Girl' musical adaptation where she will be playing the legendary bully Regina George. Rapp found a large following on fans for her work on the HBO series 'The Sex Lives of College Girls',and thanks to her candid and impromptu performances via her personal TikTok account. This season of 'Saturday Night Live' has featured hosts Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, Nate Bargatze, and Timothee Chalamet, as well as musical guests Ice Spice, the Foo Fighters, and Boygenius. Bad Bunny did double duty as host and performer. Tate McRae, a singer, sings on Momoa's episode.

There has also been an influx of celebrity cameos this season including 'SNL' alumni Kristen Wiig and Mara Rudolph who appeared this Saturday in Kate McKinnon's monologue and then reappeared for an ABBA number. Other big names to surprise the audiences at 30 Rock include: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga, Mick Jagger, Alec Baldwin, Christopher Walken and more, reported Variety. (ANI)

